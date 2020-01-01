A family owned broadcasting company, the Blackburn story began back in 1852 with a single newspaper, The London Free Press. Today, we operate 13 radio stations across Southwestern and Midwestern Ontario. Our vision is as grand as it is simple: to entertain and inform our listeners, while at the same time provide our advertisers new ways to reach potential customers on-air, digitally and online.



Oh, and one more thing: to do it better than anybody else.